Kenneth Crouse June 2, 1939 - March 20, 2020 Kenneth Bandy Crouse, 80, of Newton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Kenneth was born June 2, 1939, in Catawba County, to the late Paul John and Annie Lee Campbell Crouse. He was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden, and retired from Catawba County Sheriff Department after 30 years of service and was also a former Maiden City Police Chief and worked for Lincolnton and Newton Police Departments. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Breanna Lafone. He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Lafone and husband, Trent, of Conover and Susan Deal and husband, Todd, of Cherry Grove, S.C.; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Staton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County; or The Corner Table in Newton. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
2:00PM
3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Road
Maiden, NC 28650
2:30PM
3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Road
Maiden, NC 28650
