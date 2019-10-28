NEWTON Jo Ann Marlowe Crouse, 83, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, at Carillon Assisted Living in Newton. JoAnn was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Catawba County to the late Andrew and Stella Simmons Marlowe. She retired from Regency Home Fashions in Conover and attended Living Word Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Crouse; and a brother, Robert Marlowe. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harold Gene Crouse of the home; daughter, Pat McConnell and husband, Steve, of Newton; two sons, Gene Crouse and wife, Frankie, of Newton, Michael Crouse of Maiden; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Reitzel of Hickory. The family extends a special "thank you" to the staff of Carrillon Assisted Living in Newton; nephew, Rick Lawing and wife, Linda; and special neighbors, Susie Saine, Jane Mills and Sherry Biggerstaff for their loving care. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden, with Pastor Rick Haugofficiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Crouse family.
