HICKORY Al Crouse was born Jan. 17, 1953, in Wilkes County, to the late Mitchel and Annie Crouse and died Oct. 5, 2019, at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving family. He was the youngest of 12 children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie, Kenneth, Larry Crouse; sisters, Alma Baker, Virginia Pruitt, Clara Mae Kirby, Pansy Thomas; and father-in-law, Hugh Swaim. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Beth Swaim Crouse of the home; one brother, Henry (Dorothy) Crouse of Independence, Va.; and three sisters, Iva Dean Dobbins, Mary Colbert, and Ima Jean Mason, all of Elkin. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Jessie Swaim of Jonesville; brothers-in-law, Davis (Sherry) Swaim of Waynesville, Jerry Kilby of Millers Creek; sister-in-law, Mae Crouse of Elkin; and many nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews, and especially Rachel, Natalie and Sarah Swaim, who had a very close relationship with their "Uncle Allie." Mr. Crouse attended North Wilkes High School and continued his education in insurance seminars and workshops and founded the Al Crouse and Associates Insurance Agency in Hickory where he was known to be a fair and honest insurance agent. He was awarded many honors and trips through his career of 45 years, until he was no longer able to work. His goal was to help each person make the best choice for insurance and his reputation personified that goal. As a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville, Al served on many committees: the Nominating Committee, the Building Committee for the current church, was the insurance advisor, a deacon, the Sunday School Director, and other roles as well. One of his favorite ministries of the church was the annual golf tournament he started in 2008 to raise money for missions. During his tenure as chairman of the golf tournament, over $110,000 was raised for local, state, and national missions. He served as Chairman for 10 years, until his health prevented him from continuing. Al was very generous to many needs in the church and community. He was a faithful member of the Becomers' Sunday School class and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Visitation will be at Antioch Baptist Church this evening (Monday, Oct. 7), from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Scott Good, assisted by the Rev. Gary Jennings at Antioch. Pallbearers will be members of his Sunday School Class. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the church or the NC Baptist Children's Home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
