February 10, 1918 - April 19, 2020 Dorothy Spratt Crouch, 102, of Hickory, died peacefully in her sleep as a resident of Brookdale Charleston Gardens in Charleston, W.Va., Sunday, April 19, 2020. She lived every minute of her very long and blessed life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Conrad Crouch; her parents, Barnett McRee II and Alice Kittrell Spratt; a brother, Barney McRee Spratt III; and a sister, Sallie Brice Todd. Dorothy "Dot" was born Feb. 10, 1918, in Lincolnton, and her family moved when she was a baby to Hickory, where she resided the entirety of her life. She attended Hickory public schools and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1939. She initially worked in the Trust Department of First Security Trust Co., an affiliate of First National Bank of Hickory and later, for years, worked as a self-employed bookkeeper. She married Conrad Crouch, May 27, 1944, a marriage that lasted for 55 years. Dot was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church, attending the original building located uptown and being present at the dedication of the present church. She faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, class member and class president. She joined the United Methodist Women in 1940 and served as circle chairman, president and treasurer for over 25 years. She also served on the Administrative Board, Finance Committee, various other committees and held the position of the church Treasurer. In her 90s, she had the joy of singing with the summer chancel choir. Dot was a founding member of the Concordance Book Club in 1953, which is still in existence today. She also was always ready for a serious game of bridge with her bridge club, friends or ready to "fill in" whenever she received a call. Additionally, all were amazed with her vast knowledge of sports, especially anything to do with her love of Duke and NC State. Also, her love of travel took her to all 50 states and many countries. Dot was a member of the John Hoyle Chapter of the D.A.R. She also served on the boards of the Hickory Landmarks Society, Girl Scout Council of the Catawba Valley Area and assisted with Red Cross blood drives. Her husband, Conrad, was a longtime member of the Hickory Rotary Club and Dot was awarded her greatest honor when the club presented her with a Paul Harris Fellow for her dedication in ensuring Conrad still attended weekly meetings when his mobility became an issue. Dot experienced much of world, national and local history during her very long life. She was born during the Spanish flu pandemic, suffered through the Great Depression and experienced the worries and deprivation of World War II. As a child, she saw farmers come to market past her house with horse and wagon but then as an adult watched a man land on the moon. She lived and witnessed much of the history, people, families and landmarks of Hickory and with her amazing memory, her stories of such were a treasure trove to many. On her 102nd birthday, she was honored by Mayor Guess's Proclamation that Feb. 10, 2020 was designated "Dot Crouch Day" in Hickory. Dot's absolute joy, though, was her family. Continual family occasions and gatherings kept her spunky zest for life alive. Furthermore, someone always considered to be part of the family, was her very special caretaker, Dennis Hunter. Her appreciation for his loyalty for so many years can never be stated enough. He enabled first Conrad and then her to live with independence, dignity and certainly with spirit. Dot is survived by her three children, Charles Crouch (Linda Belawich) of Paris, France, John (Gervais) Crouch of Olney, Md., Virginia (Charles) Slack, of Elkview, W.Va.; and six grandchildren, Chris (Mary) Slack of Furlong, Pa., Lindsay (Derek) Fairman of State College, Pa., Pauline (Alex) Bender of Jessup, Md., Lisa (Matt) Schessler of Morgantown, W.Va., Laura Slack (Chris Gunnoe) of Charleston, W.Va., and Robert Crouch of Olney, Md. Dot is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and numerous, prized nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and beyond. Due to current issues with the coronavirus, Dot has been cremated with plans for a service and burial to celebrate her life in true fashion, at a future time, when social distancing will not be needed. Dot always loved flowers, since her sister and brother-in-law operated Todd Flowers in Hickory. Since flowers are not needed at this time, we welcome sending some to a person in a nursing home or in isolation right now in her memory. For a contribution of memory, suggestions are First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Hickory Landmarks Society, 542 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
