January 1, 1919 - December 15, 2019 Funeral services for Mr. Victor Worth Crosby, 100, of Statesville, will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at Nicholson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor's choice. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Crosby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.