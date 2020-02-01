April 19, 1948 - January 30, 2020 Mr. Adrian Bernard Crosby, 71, of Harmony passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Gordon Hospice Home in Statesville. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, at Union Grove Christian Church in Union Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Mr. Crosby was born April 19, 1948, in Iredell County to Victor Crosby and Ruth Alexander Crosby. He was a farm owner and owner of Crosby Greenhouses. For 30 years he was a volunteer fire fighter helping to start Union Grove Fire Department and later transferred to Harmony Fire Department, later he volunteered for Meals On Wheels in the community. Adrian also enjoyed fishing and life on the farm, his pride and joy was his Black Angus cattle. He was a member of Union Grove Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Crosby is survived by his wife, Gwendora Triplett-Crosby of the home; two sons, Lee Crosby and wife, Kim, of Burnsville, and Michael Crosby of Harmony; stepdaughter, Beth Wilson and husband, Mark of Newton; stepson, David Triplett and wife, Cynthia of Lincolnton; stepmother, Esther Crosby; four grandchildren, Kaylee Gilmour and husband, P.J., Jacob Crosby, Jordan Crosby, Bobie Crosby; two stepgrandchildren, Zane Wilson and Taryn Wilson; great-grandchild, Evelyn Gilmour; sister, Carolyn Allen and husband, Danny, of Harmony; brother, Erik Crosby and wife, Lona of Cherryville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, North Wilkesboro www.reinssturdivant.com
