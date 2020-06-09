Croft, Karen Stoddard

July 15, 1960 - June 7, 2020 Karen Joy Stoddard Croft, 59, of Conover, passed away quietly Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence. Karen was born July 15, 1960, in Staten Island, N.Y., to Joyce Matyi Levitt and the late Raymond Stoddard. Karen was a strong opinionated woman and wonderful mom. A former postal worker, she loved to play bingo and was a mother figure for many people. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 32 years, Lawrence "Larry" Croft; sons, Michael Stoddard of Clearwater, Fla., Jeffrey Croft of Conover; daughters, Samantha Croft, McKenzie Croft, Carissa Brown-Croft and Lexi Croft, all of Hickory; brothers, David Newborn and wife, Susan, of Snellville, Ga., and Kevin Stoddard of Long Island, N.Y.; sister, Donna Newborn of Drexel; grandson, Joshua Stoddard of Statesville; and great-granddaughter, Emma Stoddard of Statesville. The family will receive friends Friday, June 12, at Drum Funeral Home in Hickory from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.