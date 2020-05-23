February 16, 1926 - May 20, 2020 Edith Ketner Crocker, 94, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bois D. Crocker; sons, Don Crocker and Greg Crocker; daughter, Linda (Dan) Cottingham; grandchildren, Daniel (Christina) Cottingham, Leigh (Michael) Corso, Katie (Nick) Crisfasi, Steven Crocker, Nick Crocker, Christopher Crocker, and Justin Crocker; great-grandchildren, Nora Jane Cottingham, Joseph Cottingham, Patrick Corso and Logan Corso. Edith was born in Rockwell, February 16, 1926, to John Columbus and Elizabeth Rainey Ketner. She attended Lenoir Rhyne College where she met and fell in love with Bois, was a beauty queen, and was their high scoring forward in basketball. Edith and her family were faithful members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. She was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle genius, made the world's best chocolate chip cookies, and adored her family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Drum Funeral Home www.drumfh-hickory.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Crocker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.