Crocker, Bois D.

November 20, 1921 - May 28, 2020 Bois D. Crocker passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 28, 2020, only eight days after Edith, his wife of 73 years, passed away. He was born in Charlotte, Nov, 20, 1921, to Herman Seburn and Opal Grace Carpenter Crocker. Bois served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II and flew 21 B-29 missions in the Pacific theater. He graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College, where he met his beloved Edith. Bois served as a special Agent with the FBI for 30 years. A long-standing member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, in Hickory, "Pop" was devoted to his family and enjoyed investing in and watching the stock market. He never tired of spending time on Crocker Mountain in Blowing Rock. Left to cherish his memory is son, Don Crocker; daughter, Linda (Dan) Cottingham; and son, Greg Crocker; grandchildren, Daniel (Christina) Cottingham, Leigh (Michael) Corso, Katie (Nick) Crifasi, Steven, Nick, Chris and Justin Crocker; and great-grandchildren, Nora Jane and Joseph Cottingham and Patrick and Logan Corso. A family service will held at a future date. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
