HICKORY Warren Hamilton Creech, 96, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Jan. 2, 1923, in Kibbe, Okla., he was the son of the late Lawrence Turner Creech and Hazel Belle Hamilton Creech. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Carl Riddle and John Thomas; and five sisters: Juanita Creech, Mary Weitzel-Mangan, Bonnie Lopez, Gwendolyn Daniels and Nancy Creech. Warren served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and then worked as a chemist for Williams Pipeline for 36 years, until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Thomas-Creech of Hickory; daughter, Karla Eaker and husband, Eric, of Vale; grandson, Kyle Eaker and wife, Susan; great-grandchildren, Carter Grace Eaker and Jordan Eaker, all of Kill Devil Hills; and grandson, Ethan Eaker and wife, Kendall, of Jacksonville, Fla. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, in the cemetery at Providence Baptist Church in Vale with the Rev. Steve Parker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to an American Legion or V.F.W. of one's choice. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Warren Hamilton Creech and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Service information
2:00PM
7618 Providence Church Rd.
Vale, NC 28168