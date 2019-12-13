HICKORY Mr. Jonathan Ian Credle, 30, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, in the chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Credle family, 828-323-1980.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855