HICKORY Mr. Jonathan Ian Credle, 30, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, in the chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Credle family, 828-323-1980.