Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN CONTINUING ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND EXTREME NORTHERN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... .MOISTURE FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO WILL STREAM INTO THE WESTERN CAROLINAS TODAY, INTERACTING WITH A WEDGE OF COLD AND DRY AIR IN PLACE TO PRODUCE LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. LOCATIONS JUST EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND ALONG THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR WILL EXPERIENCE THE MOST ICING THROUGH THE MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS RANGING FROM A TRACE TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH IN MOST AREAS. LOCATIONS NEAR THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR IN THE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS, AND NEAR THE SALUDA GRADE IN THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS, COULD SEE UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE IN A FEW SPOTS. * WHERE...THE MOUNTAINS OF GREENVILLE COUNTY, MUCH OF THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF NORTH CAROLINA, AND PORTIONS OF THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON EST TODAY. * IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL STEADILY WARM FROM THE WEST THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. SOME TREE BRANCHES AND POWER LINES COULD SAG, AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP. &&