June 29, 1950 - February 22, 2020 Herbert "Herb" Avery Creaseman, of Dudley Shoals, passed away at home Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after his second courageous battle with cancer. Herb was born June 29, 1950, in McDowell County. Herb was a veteran of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, serving a tour during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he obtained a degree in drafting from Caldwell Community College and began his 40 plus year career as a master home builder. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilburn Creaseman; and stepfather, James Woodby. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Woodby of Hickory; his loving wife of 38 years, Celeste Creaseman of the home; children, Malinda Butson of Belmont, John Hutchinson (wife, Christina) of Dudley Shoals, Monica Creaseman of Lenoir, Mandy Hampton of Hickory, McCall Creaseman of Baton, Ethan Creaseman of Baton; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; siblings, Elaine Hampton of Lenoir, Teresa Barrier of Hickory, Christopher Woodby of San Francisco, Calif., Laura Presnell of Waynesville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and his beloved extended family. Receiving of friends and family will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4948 Burns Rd. in Granite Falls. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Creaseman family.