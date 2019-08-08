HILDEBRAN David Edward Crawford, 79, of Hildebran passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson. David was born Jan. 9, 1940, in Catawba County to the late Jose Crawford. David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and A.V. Crawford; grandson, Cody Phillips; nephew, Terry Decker; and long-time Buddy and companion, Roscoe. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Decker Crawford of the home; son, Scott Phillips and wife, Tammie, of Indian Trail; two grandsons, Logan Phillips and wife, Keely, of Morehead City, Owen Phillips of Indian Trail; granddaughter, Lexie Phillips of Indian Trail; brother-in-law, Ronnie Decker and wife, May, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Julie Decker of Asheville; nephew, Todd Decker and wife, Barbara, of Gilbert, Ariz. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 12 noon at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with Pastor Joel Decker officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with military honors by American Legion Post 16 of Newton. Memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Maiden is serving the Crawford family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
