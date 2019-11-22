WINSTON-SALEM Betty Joan Dellinger Craven, 87, of Old Thomasville Rd., in Winston-Salem, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont. Mrs. Craven was born Sept. 16, 1932, in Newton to John Franklin and Mary Lou Speagle Dellinger. She was a 1950 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and a cum laude graduate from Catawba College in 1953. She later received two masters from UNCG. Mrs. Craven retired from Guilford County Schools in 1993. On July 26, 1953, she married Raymond Clarence Craven, a seminary student at Lancaster Seminary. During his schooling, she worked for Color Engineering at RCA in Lancaster, Pa. Mrs. Craven was active in the activities of the churches where her husband served as pastor. She served on the Board of Directors of Nazareth Children's Home. She also served two terms on the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity in Thomasville, five of those as chairman of the Family Selection Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, the Rev. Raymond C. Craven; and son, Timothy John Craven. Surviving are her daughter, Rae Craven O'Connell and husband, Danny, of High Point. It was Mrs. Craven's request that a graveside service be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mt. Hope UCC Cemetery, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Road in Whitsett, with the Revs. Kristin Gerner Vaughn, Terry Parrish and William Sowers. The family will receive friends at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington, N.C., Friday (today, Nov. 22) from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mrs. Craven's Church, Hebron UCC, 129 Hebron Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107; or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801, Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 Condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family of Betty Craven.
