HICKORY Richard Lynn Crain, 72, of Hickory passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Crain family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Crain, Richard
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
2:00PM-2:45PM
Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Church
172 23rd St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
172 23rd St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Church
172 23rd St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
172 23rd St. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
