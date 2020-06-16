Craig, Sarah Kirby

November 30, 1937 - June 14, 2020 Sarah Kirby Craig, 82, of Vale, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Nov. 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Jennie Kirby. Sarah was known for her big heart and how she never met a stranger. She is survived by a daughter, Belinda Johnson (Kenneth) of Granite Falls; a son, Daryll Perry of Bethlehem; a stepson, Troy Craig (Lori) of Jacksonville; a sister, Brenda Swink of Granite Falls; a brother-in-law, Eddie Campbell of Walnut Cove; four grandchildren, Matthew Woodruff, Jena Watts, Christopher Kistler, and David Kistler; one stepgrandson, Joshua Craig; an ex-daughter-in-law, Camille Godwin of Clearwater, Fla.; and a special friend, Deanna Pope (Rick) of Vale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Everett Craig; two sons, Leslie "Les" Perry and Chris Perry; and a sister, Mary Alice Campbell. The family will have a private graveside service at Corinth Baptist Church of Vale. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
