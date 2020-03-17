August 15, 1978 - March 14, 2020 Rebekah Lynn Craig, 41, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence. Born August 15, 1978, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Wayne McCoy Craig Jr. and Lynn Carol Bolton Craig. Rebekah was a loving wife, mother and daughter. She was a member of Miller's Lutheran Church in Hickory and a graduate of Gardner-Webb University. She enjoyed horseback riding and loved animals, especially dogs. Rebekah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mae I. Bolton, Geneva Shurts, and Wayne McCoy Craig Sr. In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Beard Jr.; daughter, Taylor Beard; sister, Leslie Mackling and husband, Tim; grandfather, Roy C. Bolton; father-in-law, David Sr. and Sherry Beard; mother-in-law, Carol and Kip Robinson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Miller's Lutheran Church. Burial, officiated by the Rev. Todd Cook, will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Miller's Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton www.willisreynoldsfh.com
