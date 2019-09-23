HICKORY Glenn Ruffin Craig, 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Abernathy Laurels.
He was born Sept. 15, 1925, to the late Forrest C. Craig and Lidia G. Wilson in Catawba County. Glenn was a United States Navy veteran. He was very honored and proud to have served in the Navy Seabees, attached to the Marines 5th Division. Glenn's proudest moment was fighting and training in the Battle of Iwo Jima.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Shuford Craig; two brothers; three sisters; three nephews; and two nieces.
Survivors include his son, Bob Craig and wife, Becky, of Newton; grandson, the Rev. Rob Craig of Kings Mountain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, the Rev. Rob Craig officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 544 will be held at Oakwood Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.