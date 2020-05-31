Crafton, Howard Lee

April 2, 1925 - May 29, 2020 Howard Lee Crafton, 95, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Hickory. He was born April 2, 1925, to Everette and LeCora Crafton. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. On Sept. 25, 1946, he married Margie Settlemyre. Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his farm. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Margie; son, Bob; parents; brothers, Boyd, Glenn, and Shuford; and sisters, Irene and Doris. Survivors include his children, Jim (Vickie), Katie "Libby", and Sandy; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Neva and Gail. A private graveside service with immediate family was held in his honor. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
