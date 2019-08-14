HICKORY Hollis Theron Craft, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence. Born April 21, 1948, in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late Cora Elizabeth Sparks and Homer Auze Craft. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Michelle; brothers, Felix, Oscar, Fred, Jack and Joe; and a sister, Ellie Mae. Mr. Craft was a retired electrician and a member of the Hickory Masonic Lodge #343. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonita Ray Anders Craft; son, Robert and wife, Becci; daughter, Chanda and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Linda Nicole and husband, Shawn, Trystan, Annabella; great-grandson, Easton; brothers, Sam, Jerry; and sister, Mary Jane. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Hickory Masonic Lodge. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Hollis Theron Craft and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries