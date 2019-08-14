HICKORY Hollis Theron Craft, 71, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence. Born April 21, 1948, in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late Cora Elizabeth Sparks and Homer Auze Craft. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Michelle; brothers, Felix, Oscar, Fred, Jack and Joe; and a sister, Ellie Mae. Mr. Craft was a retired electrician and a member of the Hickory Masonic Lodge #343. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonita Ray Anders Craft; son, Robert and wife, Becci; daughter, Chanda and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Linda Nicole and husband, Shawn, Trystan, Annabella; great-grandson, Easton; brothers, Sam, Jerry; and sister, Mary Jane. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Hickory Masonic Lodge. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Hollis Theron Craft and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.