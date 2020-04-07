March 14, 1946 - April 3, 2020 Roger Gerald Cox, 74, of Hudson, passed away after a very short illness, Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born March 14, 1946, to Oby Odell and Nora Hodge Cox. Roger was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and served in the U.S. Navy Seabees for two years. He was a loving husband to his wife, Cindy, for almost 46 years. Roger was a devoted father who spent many hours on the softball field. He enjoyed watching his daughter's volleyball and softball games. He worked as a plumber for Tomlinson Plumbing and Heating and the Burke County Schools system. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course, at the Lenoir Aquatic Center, and at the Quest4Life. Above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren who adored their Papa so much. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sawmills. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hart Cox of the home; daughter, Sarah Cox Moser and husband, Jared Moser, of Danville, Va.; three grandchildren, Lillian "Peach" Grace Moser, Miles Jared Moser, and Layton Roger Moser; and brother, Claude Cox of Albany, Ga. Memorial services details are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1787 Cajah Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
