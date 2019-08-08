Mildred Cox CONOVER Mildred Daye Huffman Cox, 83, of Conover passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 3, 1936, in Catawba County to the late John Baxter Huffman and Ruby Abee Huffman. Mildred retired from Corning as an operation and training instructor. She loved cats, dogs and flowers. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, William "Bill" Cox of the home; son, Jack Duane Daye of Ohio, David Lee Daye of Hickory, Phillip Baxter Daye of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Roger Daye, John Daye and Mickey Daye; and four great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mildred's life will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., at Sweetwater Baptist Church in Hickory. The Rev. Elijah London will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the Cox family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Cox family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
