CATAWBA Judy Lytton Cox, 78, of Catawba passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. The Cox family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Cox, Judy
To send flowers to the family of Judy Cox, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:45PM-3:45PM
2:45PM-3:45PM
Olivet Baptist Church
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Olivet Baptist Church
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Service begins.