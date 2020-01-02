CATAWBA Judy Lytton Cox, 78, of Catawba passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Cox, Judy
To send flowers to the family of Judy Cox, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:45PM-3:45PM
2:45PM-3:45PM
Olivet Baptist Church
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Olivet Baptist Church
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
7893 Monbo Road
Catawba, , NC 28609
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Service begins.