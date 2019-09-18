HICKORY William Jonathan Couch, 43, of Hickory passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Jonathan's life will be held today (Wednesday, Sept. 18), at 1 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Couch family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.