HICKORY William Jonathan Couch, 43, of Hickory passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Jonathan's life will be held today (Wednesday, Sept. 18), at 1 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Couch family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
