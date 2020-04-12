January 6, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Melvin Daniel Costner, 89, of Vale, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Born in Cleveland County, Jan. 6, 1931, he was a son of the late Zollie Andrew Costner and Tessie Lee Fredell Costner. He retired from Cooksville Leather Craft, was a member of Bingham Memorial Church and a supporter of the Sons of the Confederacy. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ann Brendle Costner; and three brothers, Forest Costner, Jack Costner, and Junior Costner. He is survived by his son, Danny Costner and wife, Suzanne, of Conover; two sisters, Margaret Costner of Drexel, and Brenda Allison and blood brother, Michael Allison of Dysartsville; granddaughter, Danya Costner and Nick Miller; three great-grandsons, Brandon, Shawn, and Ethan; and loving nieces and nephews. His many friends became a part of his family. He loved his church family and his pastor's family, especially Baby Carson. The family would like to thanks Michael and Brenda Allison and Carolina Caring for the love and care they gave Mr. Costner. Mr. Costner will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, April 13, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. A private service will be held at Bingham Memorial Church with the Revs. Bandon Holt and Gerald Sailors officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. www.stameytysinger.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
WEEKEND Nanny available in Mooresville area. 36+ years experience. Call 704-519-8078.
Commercial Residential 2020 LAWN CARE: Weekly mow, blow, trim, edge; manual & herbicide weed control; trim plants & shrubbery as needed. SPRING: Aerate/ core plug, reseed and fertilizer. FALL: Aerate/ core plug and lime, all lean-up, gutter clean out. ( Up to 3/4 acre) $200. per mont…
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES