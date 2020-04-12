January 6, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Melvin Daniel Costner, 89, of Vale, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Born in Cleveland County, Jan. 6, 1931, he was a son of the late Zollie Andrew Costner and Tessie Lee Fredell Costner. He retired from Cooksville Leather Craft, was a member of Bingham Memorial Church and a supporter of the Sons of the Confederacy. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ann Brendle Costner; and three brothers, Forest Costner, Jack Costner, and Junior Costner. He is survived by his son, Danny Costner and wife, Suzanne, of Conover; two sisters, Margaret Costner of Drexel, and Brenda Allison and blood brother, Michael Allison of Dysartsville; granddaughter, Danya Costner and Nick Miller; three great-grandsons, Brandon, Shawn, and Ethan; and loving nieces and nephews. His many friends became a part of his family. He loved his church family and his pastor's family, especially Baby Carson. The family would like to thanks Michael and Brenda Allison and Carolina Caring for the love and care they gave Mr. Costner. Mr. Costner will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, April 13, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. A private service will be held at Bingham Memorial Church with the Revs. Bandon Holt and Gerald Sailors officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. www.stameytysinger.com

