Bessie Jean Winkler Correll, 91, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Correll. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Granite is serving the family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE Quality Service For 50 Years Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
WEEKEND Nanny available in Mooresville area. 36+ years experience. Call 704-519-8078.
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412