Wanda R. Corpening HICKORY Wanda Renee Corpening, 67, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m., at Thomas Chapel AME Zion Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
