Walter "Pooch" Carl Cornwell, 84, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Trinity Village. Survivors include his wife, Fon Falkner Cornwell of the home; son, Wes Cornwell and wife, Tanya, of Fleetwood; daughters, Libby Bishop and husband, Brian, of Atlanta, Ga., Cathy Keller and husband, Jeff, of Hickory, Nancy Gaines and husband, Tim, of Hickory; sister, Betty C. Schrum of Lincolnton; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone services for Walt until his family, friends, coaches, players and students can all be together to celebrate his life. A complete obituary will run at that time. The family wishes that memorials be sent to Lenoir Rhyne Piedmont Educational Foundation, 625 7th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or 1 Champion, P.O. Box 785, West Jefferson, NC 28694. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Walter (Pooch) Cornwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.