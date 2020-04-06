January 30, 1944 - April 3, 2020 Albert Earl Cornette, 76, of Hildebran, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Catawba County. Albert enjoyed spending quality time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed leisurely time spent hunting and fishing. Albert is survived by his wife, Helen Willis Cornette; and his four children: son, Randall Willis of the home, daughters, Robin Ratchford and husband, Clayton, of Hickory, Sandra Arndt and husband, Bruce, of Lincolnton, and Amy Garcia and husband, Abel, of Hickory; grandchildren, Brett and wife, Tasha, Heather and husband, Dillon, Eric, Chad and wife, Izzy, Jared, Miranda and husband, Scott, Chania, and Anabel; great-grandchildren, Skyla, Jaicee, Easton, Kaelyn, Kason, Kaisley and Ella; and niece, Sheila. The family will hold a private graveside service. Pallbearers will be Clayton, Brett, Eric, Chad, Jared and Dillon. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
