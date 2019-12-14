HICKORY Dr. Pamela Sue Bailey Corder, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Born July 4, 1962, in Parkersburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Donna Battin Bailey and Hobart Ray Bailey. Pam grew up in West Virginia and completed her undergraduate studies at West Virginia University. She earned her Veterinary Degree at Tuskegee University. After moving to Hickory Pam worked at Viewmont Animal Clinic until retiring to stay home with her children. Pam was a member of Corinth Reformed Church. Passionate about missions, she frequently travelled to Ethiopia and Nicaragua. As a people person Pam was always interested in the lives of others. She was a loyal friend to all and very dedicated to helping those less fortunate. Pam was devoted to her family and loved organizing extended family gatherings. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dr. Steve Corder; two daughters, Amanda Corder Wittmeier and husband, Ross of Raleigh, and Hannah Rae Bynum and husband, Caleb, of Conover; and sister, Cinda Bailey Gatrell and husband, Denny, of Indian Trail. A memorial service will be held at Corinth Reformed Church Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Lori Blocker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Corinth Reformed Church Missions Fund, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Dr. Pamela Sue Bailey Corder. Condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
