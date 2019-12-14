HICKORY Ernest Coots, 72, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, (today, Dec. 14) at 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Coots family.