Elizabeth "Libby" T. Cooper VALDESE Elizabeth "Libby" T. Cooper, 75, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Valdese. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Valdese, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Cooper family.