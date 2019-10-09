Elizabeth "Libby" T. Cooper VALDESE Elizabeth "Libby" T. Cooper, 75, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Valdese. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Valdese, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Cooper family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
Buying Records, Furniture, Tools, Old Knives, Old Guitars, License Plates, Military, Cast Iron Cookware, Old Watches, Milk Bottles & Most Old Items. 704-467-5261
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!