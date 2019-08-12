HICKORY Robert Edward Cook, 74, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Cook was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Catawba County, to the late McOvie Larn Cook and Darlas Poole Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Kathleen Flynn, Larn Cook, J.C. Cook, Nita Griffin, Andy Cook, Helen Wellman, Brenda Faye Cook and Stevie Cook. He was previously employed by Hickory Hill Furniture. Survivors in include sister, Martha Austin of Blowing Rock; brother, Michael Cook and wife, Kathy, of Casar; sister, Jane Lail and husband, Tom, of Lawndale; sister, Ann Pruett and husband, Boyd, of Lawndale; brother, Jimmy Cook of Morganton; best friend, Stephanie Livingston; and three daughters, Sara, Bobbie and Tonie. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., today (Monday, Aug. 12), St. Paul Baptist Church in Casar with Pastor Aaron Stroupe officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Cook.
