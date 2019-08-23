MAIDEN Rickey Lane Cook, 74, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his residence. Rickey was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Lincoln County to the late Earl and Pauline Tucker Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Cook. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Annette Humphries Cook of the home; daughter, Richelle Lake of Maiden; son, Nathan Cook and wife, Tabetha, of Newton; two granddaughters, Kimberly Patton and husband, Thomas, of Lincolnton, Autumn Cook of Newton; grandson, Tanner Cook of Newton; great-grandson, Anderson Patton; and sister, Phyllis Queen of Maiden. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m., at East Maiden Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Nathaniel Austin officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, Monday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Maiden Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Maiden, NC 28650. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Cook family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
