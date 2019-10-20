HICKORY Larry Leon Cook, 79, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Trinity Ridge, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born Feb. 17, 1940, to the late James Leon Cook and Faye Marie Randall Cook in Burke County. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed. He was a member of Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church. Larry retired from Bill's sewing. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Randy Alan Coffey, Shane Alexander Cook; grandson, Ryder; and great-grandson, Luke; two sisters, Patricia and Carolyn; and brother, Howard. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Cook of the home; daughter, Terri Cook Hoke and husband, Robert, of Hickory; son, David Eric Cook and wife, Terri, of Bethlehem, Craig Leon Cook and wife, Tara, of Hickory, Eric Daniel Brieno and wife, Terra, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Kristin, Leslie, Trinity, Cheyenne, Ariana, Ada Marie, Bradley, Ethan, and Parker; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Cole of Granite Falls; brother-in-law, Dana Turner of Charlotte; and two special nephews, Robert Gibson and Jerry Cole; and goddaughters, Noelle Heaslet and Yvette Smith. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Deacon Heather Langan will be officiating the service. Interment at Cedar Springs Cemetery will follow. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Carolina Oncology, Trinity Ridge, Carolina Caring, and all of their friends that provided care, love and support for Larry. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church, 103 Main Ave. E., Hildebran, NC 28637. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.