April 15, 1952 - April 5, 2020 Gary Lewis Cook went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born April 15, 1952, in Catawba County, to the late Ray Allen Cook and Eulea Mae Eckerd Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; a sister; and his beloved fat cat, Buggy. Gary was an employee of Textile Marking, Inc., for the last 49 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and watching sports of all kinds. He loved spending time with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law. He also enjoyed time with all his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved soulmate and wife of 47 years, Darlene Cook of Hickory; his daughter, Misty Harlan and husband, Alex, of Winston-Salem; a sister, Caroline Huffman of Hickory; two brothers, Hubert Cook and wife, Rachel, of Cooksville, and Bruce Cook and wife, Carol, of Maiden; and countless family and friends who loved him dearly. There will be no services per Gary's final wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
