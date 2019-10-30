VALDESE Mr. Cody Douglas Cook, 32, of Valdese, passed away Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Mr. Cook was born Aug. 4, 1987, in Richlands, Va., a son of Patricia Brown Cook Pyatte and the late Jerry Douglas Cook. Cody was a member of Long View Church of God and employed as a finisher in the furniture manufacturing industry. Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Patricia and Tim Pyatte of Valdese; brother, Taylor Cook of Icard; stepbrother, Alan Pyatte and wife, Caisey, of Hickory; grandmother, Janie Stevenson of Hickory, stepgrandmother, Carolyn Smith of Valdese; aunt, Jean Cook and uncle, Yancy Cook and wife, Sharon, all of Hickory. A service of celebration will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Nov. 1, at Long View Church of God, with the Revs. Ken Jenkins and Steven Sprinkle officiating. Entombment will follow in the Catawba Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Long View Church of God, P.O. Box 4057, Hickory, NC 28603. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Cook family.