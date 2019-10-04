HICKORY Charlotte Ledford Cook, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Carolina Caring, surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Catawba County. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Grady Ledford Sr. and Sara Ellen Smith Ledford. She loved all types of flowers and working in her flower garden, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family and the Ledford sisters. Charlotte retired from the Catawba County Sheriff's office as a Corporal in 1995. Charlotte also spent many years working at Hickory Springs Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold Ledford, Galen Ledford, James Ledford; and four sisters, Arlene Parsons, Betty Jo Ledford, Maxine Dickinson and Rita Ann Lutz. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years, Carmie Cook of Hickory; son, Gary Cook and wife, Jan, of Lawndale; daughter, Vickie Rhoades of Conover; four grandchildren, Kerry Penley and wife, Kristan, Chris Penley and wife, Beth, Carmine Willis and husband, Jim, and Mandy Lomax and husband, Alan; eight great-grandchildren, Kolleen and Raegan Willis, Cameron and Anna Kathryn Penley, Hunter and Grant Penley, Sydney and Davis Lomax'; sisters, Eula Hefner, Brenda Sluder; brother, Elmer "Samp" Ledford; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Chris Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Cook family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
