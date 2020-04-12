May 26, 1933 - April 10, 2020 Bonnie Louise Clark Cook, 86, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born May 26, 1933, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Enoch Clark and Edna Ann Coffey Clark. She retired from the medical field as a nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sherman Oliver Cook. Survivors include her daughter, Yvonne Starnes and husband, Larry, of Hickory; son, Sherman Lee Cook and wife, Betsy of Lexington, N.C.; grandchildren, Katie Moore, David Oliver Cook, Derek Starnes and wife, Hollie; stepgrandchildren, Todd Starnes and wife, Miriam and Dana Starnes Gibson and husband, Alan; great-grandchildren, Aiden Moore, Ava Moore and Braxton Oliver Cook; stepgreat-grandchildren, Lauren and Grant Starnes and Chance and Gracie Benfield and Dalton Mitchell; and special fur baby, Daisy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army, Resource Development, P. O. Box 241808, Charlotte, NC 28224-1808; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

