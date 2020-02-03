July 24, 1944 - February 1, 2020 Donald Melvin Connor, 75, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born July 24, 1944, in Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Melvin and Hazel Rudisill Connor. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca "Becky" Wise. He is survived by his brother, James "Jimmy" Connor of Hickory; brother-in-law, Jimmy Wise; niece, Deanna Wise Pope and husband, Rick; nephew, Jeremy Wise and wife, Melissa; and great-niece, Andrea Wise of Vale. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Providence Baptist Church, with the Revs. Steve Parker and Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to services. Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 3802 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Providence Baptist Church Building Fund, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Connor family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Connor, Donald Melvin
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Church Rd.
Hickory, NC 28602
Feb 4
Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Church Rd.
Hickory, NC 28602
