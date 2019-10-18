CONOVER Mr. Harold "Hot Dog" Deorian Connelly, 75, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Carolina Caring following a lengthy illness. Harold was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 30 years of service as a Locomotive Engineer. Harold was a member of the Victory Lodge 745 Free Acceptance and the Cleveland Consistory No. 122/32nd Degree. Harold leaves to cherish fond loving memories his devoted wife, Helen Connelly of the home; son, Diounte (Tiffany) Gibson of Winston Salem; daughter, Ashley Bolden and fiancé, Joel Martin both of Silver City; five grandchildren; brother; sisters; and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Valdese, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Kenneth Falls, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be at the Conover City Cemetery in Conover. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1980 is serving the Connelly family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!