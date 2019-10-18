CONOVER Mr. Harold "Hot Dog" Deorian Connelly, 75, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Carolina Caring following a lengthy illness. Harold was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 30 years of service as a Locomotive Engineer. Harold was a member of the Victory Lodge 745 Free Acceptance and the Cleveland Consistory No. 122/32nd Degree. Harold leaves to cherish fond loving memories his devoted wife, Helen Connelly of the home; son, Diounte (Tiffany) Gibson of Winston Salem; daughter, Ashley Bolden and fiancé, Joel Martin both of Silver City; five grandchildren; brother; sisters; and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Valdese, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Kenneth Falls, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be at the Conover City Cemetery in Conover. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary (828) 323-1980 is serving the Connelly family.