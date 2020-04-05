John Thomas Compton, 83, of Conover, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Reavis Compton, who passed away July 9, 2012. They shared 33 years of marriage together. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kelli Michelle Compton and Chris Lemly, both of Huntersville; and extended family and friends. Over the years, John worked as an IT technician. He enjoyed old cars, going to the mountains and Florida and spending time with friends, sharing in a meal together. The family will hold a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. Mr. Compton will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Novant Health Hospice Care, 10030 Gilead Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
