July 20, 1947 - January 30, 2020 Danny "Nick" Nichols Colson, 72, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. He was born July 20, 1947, in Catawba County, to the late Jonas and Virginia Carpenter Colson. Nick was a member of Bethlehem U.M.C. in Claremont, retired from CommScope after 48 years of service and was on the planning board for the city of Claremont for 20 years. He was a former member of Claremont Jaycees and loved and enjoyed the Christmas season. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janice Starnes Colson of the home; son, Derek Colson and wife, Michelle, of Catawba; granddaughter, Candace Styers and husband, Malcolm, of Newton; great-granddaughter, Madelynn Styers; great-grandson, Colson Styers; sister, Pat Reid of Albemarle; brother, Don Colson and wife, Sandra, of Claremont; and a number of nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Claremont, with the Rev. Dennis Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3214 Catawba St., Claremont, NC 28610; or Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Colson family. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
