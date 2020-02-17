September 11, 1934 - February 14, 2020 Mrs. Pauline Helton Collins, 85, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care following a period of declining health. Pauline was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Burke County to the late William Franklin Helton and Martha Berry Helton. She was a member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church and worked as a Knitter at Johnson Hosiery Mill. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Eugene Collins; children, Gary Eugene Collins, James Michael Collins; and siblings, Thelma Helton, Margie Crump, Marie Thorne, Essie Buchanan, Ruth Dover, Charles Helton, James Helton, Louise Ingle, Brenda Church, Lucille Helton, and an infant brother. Survivors include her children, Larry Collins and wife, Colleen, and Judy Southerland and husband, Jimmy, all of Connelly Springs; sisters, Magdleen Fredell, Evelyn Swink; brother, Archie Helton; grandchildren, Crystal Gayle Lail, Christopher Allen Collins, Taylor Collins, Stephanie York, Mathew Bridges; and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this evening (Monday, Feb. 17), at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Larry Puett officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

