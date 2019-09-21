TAYLORSVILLE George Edward Collins, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete with Drum Funeral Home in Hickory. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Collins family.
