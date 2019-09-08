NEWTON Henry Elmer Coil, 100, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. Born July 27, 1919, in Chemung County, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lee Coyle and Hazel Halliday Coyle. Henry was a decorated World War II and Korean War veteran. He recently was recognized on the front page of the Hickory Daily Record for his service and was a Bronze Star recipient. At one time he was a member of New Life Fellowship Church of Newton. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jane Coil; and his three younger brothers. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Jane Kirby, Connie Jean Impson; a son, Craig Jay Coil; two grandsons, Christopher Edward Impson, Raymond Joseph Robinson; and three great-granddaughters. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, including military honors rendered by American Legion Post 544. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Coil family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
