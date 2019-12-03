HICKORY Jeffrey Paul Coggins, 49, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1969, to the late Terry Jerome Coggins and Lori Frisk Coggins of Hickory. In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, Shawn Coggins; his stepmother, Joyce Coggins; and two stepbrothers. Paul will be inurned at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the Coggins family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.