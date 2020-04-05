July 15, 1939 - April 2, 2020 Mary Jane Coffman, 80, of Granite Falls, passed away at Caldwell UNC Health Care Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born July 15, 1939 in Caldwell County, to the late Hoyle Denver Townsend and Mary Pauline Keller Townsend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert William Warlick, and James Riley Coffman Jr. She was a member of Clover Baptist Church where she loved worshiping and hearing about our Lord and Savior, also a retired hostess with Service America. Survivors include her sons, Joseph Kent Warlick and wife, Debbie, Timothy Eric Warlick all of Granite Falls; two sisters, Paula Setzer and husband, Ward, of Mebane, and Annetta Zuzolo and husband, Ralph, of Hudson. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and a public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials in her honor may be made to Concord Baptist Church, C/O Family Life Center, 74 Falls Ave., Granite Falls, NC 28630. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
