GRANITE FALLS Mr. Daniel James Coffey, 30, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Valdese Hospital. Born July 16, 1989, in Catawba County, Daniel was a son of Joy Coffey Childers and the late Fred James Coffey. Daniel had a love of music and enjoyed playing guitar, banjo and singing. Daniel was very artistic and loved drawing. He will be remembered for making people laugh. One of the things he enjoyed most was spending time with kids, especially his nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred Jones and Mary Jane Coffey; and a nephew, "Little Mac". Survivors include his mom and hero, whom he loved dearly, Joy Coffey Childers (Darrell Johnson); his children, Reyd Coffey, Julianna Burnette and Elias Newton; his siblings, Ashley Smith (husband, Jason), Jeff Meadows (wife, Jamie), Julie Childers, Stephanie Miller (husband, I.D.), Jared Childers (wife, April), and Savannah Childers; his nieces and nephews, Destiny, Dakota, Braelyn, Khloey, Emalee, McKenzee, Carleigh, Ian, Creek, Brantlee, Jaylin, Joseph and Jeremiah; and his maternal grandparents, Ronald Smith (wife, Joyce) and Judy Tolbert (husband, Ralph). He is also survived by numerous other relatives. A memorial service celebrating Daniel's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 4 p.m. with Pastor Clyde Bumgarner, Tim Thompson, and Robert Helton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Veterans Helping Veterans Heal at 3614 Glenn Ave. NE, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Coffey family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
